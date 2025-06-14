“First Thing We Do Is, We Kelo the Lawyers”

One of the comments on a news aggregator site hits the nail right on the head:
“Is it so hard for the government just to leave us alone?”
City Gov to Seize 175-Year-Old Farm by Eminent Domain, Replace with Affordable Housing
agweb.com | June 11, 2025 | Chris Bennett
For three decades, Andy Henry has declined $20-30 million offers for his 21-acre, 175-year-old farm. Ironically, local government is using his perseverance to take the entire property via eminent domain and replace pasture with affordable housing.
Grass for concrete? Legacy surrendered? No deal, Henry says. Period. Full stop.
“Our farm in now leased for raising cattle and sheep. The town loves driving by and seeing something besides warehouses. Keeping this legacy intact and passing it to the next generation has been, and is always, our plan.”
Cranbury Township Committee also has a plan: Cover Henry’s farm with housing units.
On April 24, 2025, Henry’s mailbox clinked with an official letter of notice from the Committee, tagging his farm as an affordable housing site. “It was incredibly stunning,” he says. “The letter said if I didn’t agree on a price—they’d take my land by eminent domain.”
Another apt quote: “This kind of crap is why people loathe government.”
Doesn’t eminent domain require they pay a fair market value for the property? Make those bastards smash the piggy bank.
It gets worse. The “low-income” housing is outside of town and surrounded by warehouses. They’re trying to move the poor people out of the desirable parts of town. I’m also pretty sure the housing is not a path to ownership. Let the servant class rent.
Aint nothin’ worse than a NIMBY Socialist. Should be a crime worth dying for.