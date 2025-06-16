15 Comments

  2. No talking about IMAOistan, unless a cute young thing sidles up to you and innocently starts asking about internal security, pass codes, shift changes, or any other topic that might come up in the course of ordinary, polite conversation…

    2
    Reply to this comment

  6. Stay off other’s lawns, unless invited.

    You know when they say “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere”? IMAOistan is that somewhere.

    The country shall be segregated, those who rise with the sun get the east side. Those who hoot with the owls and howl at the moon, west side.

    Never leave a motorpool vehicle with less than a 1/4 tank.

    No speedlimits

    2
    Reply to this comment

  11. Out-of-control use of commas, or, dashes, will be – subject to further review – severely, (and they mean business!) – ostrichized – by the Oxford Committee. Also incomplete sentences.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.