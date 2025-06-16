Straight Line of the Day: Rules for IMAOistan: … Posted by Oppo on 16 June 2025, 12:00 pm IMAOistan will be declared a sovereign entity. First rule: No taxes. Any other rules?
NO POOFTERS!!!
No talking about IMAOistan, unless a cute young thing sidles up to you and innocently starts asking about internal security, pass codes, shift changes, or any other topic that might come up in the course of ordinary, polite conversation…
You must pronounce Basil correctly.
I thought it was Basil? Now I’m confused.
Bacon will be legal tender for all debts, public and private.
If it’s not tender, you’re cooking it wrong…
No nancing.without disco. And then, only by pro’s like ussjimmycarter, for historical analysis and entertainment purposes, of course.
Boogying down to boogie-woogie is okay.
Stay off other’s lawns, unless invited.
You know when they say “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere”? IMAOistan is that somewhere.
The country shall be segregated, those who rise with the sun get the east side. Those who hoot with the owls and howl at the moon, west side.
Never leave a motorpool vehicle with less than a 1/4 tank.
No speedlimits
No feeding of cats. However, dogs may have a daily treat.
No term limits for Governor LePetomane.
No veils. Except on fat chicks, I guess that would be OK.
No kings. There must be NO kings dammitt!
Out-of-control use of commas, or, dashes, will be – subject to further review – severely, (and they mean business!) – ostrichized – by the Oxford Committee. Also incomplete sentences.
Prepositions are words never to end sentences with.
Whereas propositions will get you a mandatory appointment with HR…