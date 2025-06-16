I’m Yet Another Nostradamus Posted by Oppo on 16 June 2025, 3:00 pm News headline for the next hundred thousand years: Remorseless Gang Member Killed: No One Gives a Crap Sad. “In lieu of flowers, retribution can be taken on rival gang.”
Nostrildamus: 👃 The end of the Kali Yuga cycle will bring global cataclysms and an “eruption of insanity and large-scale violence” around July 4th.
Nostradamus? Well, I’ll ask, but I don’t think we will be very keen. Uh, we’ve already got one, you see…
Nostradamuses by the sackfull. All with cellphone cameras.