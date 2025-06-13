Friday Night Open Thread: Simony Says Posted by Oppo on 13 June 2025, 6:00 pm If you can buy an ecclesiastical office or an indulgence, then why not do it? After all, something is only worth the price that the buyer and seller agree upon, right? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Let me read Ecclesiastes and check…
Sometimes something is only worth what a buyer is willing to pay, and the seller has no choice in the matter.
And sometimes, something is worth what the county assessor says it’s worth THIS year, for tax puroposes.
I sincerely do not understand your questions.
Sorry.
Simony is a great sin and a stain on church history.
But my second question involved this: If a priest or a cardinal or a pope is corrupt enough to sell an indulgence, and a buyer is stupid enough to buy one, then that is mere capitalism, is it not? It is no longer in the realm of morals, spirituality, or religion — sorry, buyer! — but only a matter of how much cash the idiot purchaser is willing to part with, for something absolutely (not absolution) worthless.
So let simony flourish. The only people it harms are those who engage in it.
Now I get it. Thanks.
In life, to be fruitful, your calculations must be per simony… I’ll let myself out…