Friday Night Open Thread: Simony Says

If you can buy an ecclesiastical office or an indulgence, then why not do it? After all, something is only worth the price that the buyer and seller agree upon, right?

    • Sorry.

      Simony is a great sin and a stain on church history.

      But my second question involved this: If a priest or a cardinal or a pope is corrupt enough to sell an indulgence, and a buyer is stupid enough to buy one, then that is mere capitalism, is it not? It is no longer in the realm of morals, spirituality, or religion — sorry, buyer! — but only a matter of how much cash the idiot purchaser is willing to part with, for something absolutely (not absolution) worthless.

