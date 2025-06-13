Oppo Misses the Point

Someone makes the mistake of mentioning that IMAO is supposed to be a funny site.
Oppo: “Funny how?”
I appreciate one reviewer’s description of this scene as “slapstick sadism.”
Joe Pesci based this scene on his own experience, ad-libbed it with Ray Liotta, and won an Oscar.
I thought the funniness was an accidental by product of our high level of intelligence.
Like an “emergent property?” Ha-ha-ha-ho-ho-he-he-ah-ah-um-um-um… Hmmmm.
(Kind of like your brain.)
The only person I’ve heard accuse me of being funny is myself, and I ain’t takin’ no lip from that clown!
By funny do you mean funny ha-ha…or funny peculiar?
In life, sometimes you’re the funner, and sometimes you’re the funnee…