Oppo Misses the Point

Posted by on

Someone makes the mistake of mentioning that IMAO is supposed to be a funny site.

Oppo: “Funny how?”

I appreciate one reviewer’s description of this scene as “slapstick sadism.”

Joe Pesci based this scene on his own experience, ad-libbed it with Ray Liotta, and won an Oscar.

5 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.