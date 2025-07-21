Oppo’s High-End High-Priced Grift Shop

  • First up: Quickly-produced knock-off Hunter Biden paintings with access to the White House.
  • If those don’t sell: Dogs playing poker. Not a painting; just dogs playing poker. (Highly motivated seller: the sooner we are rid of these mutts the better.)
  • PBS / NPR.
  • Google search of any topic that interests you.
  • Images of Audubon prints, available to highest birder.
  • Used inkjet toner cartridges. But used by whom? It could have been a celebrity!

