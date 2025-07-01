AIR BAGS SAVE LIVES
(just ask Bullwinkle)
What happens when a moose gets a little squirrelly…
Stretching the boundaries of “under warranty”…
Cleverly disguised as a moose head, the alien carcass was quietly transported to a government facility by the usual contractor.
**Truth in Advertising**
…Got a moosehead that needs towing? Call Moosehead Towing 24/7!
…Boris and Natasha finally succeeded in eliminating moose. Now they go after squirrel.
I’m now vindicated for all the images produced in my head every time I saw a truck for a local tow company called Hooker Towing.
Moose out front shoulda told you
Moose should never drink and drive.
He was also necking at the time. His girlfriend walked away unscathed.
(Don’t neck and drive!)
Parks and Wreck Department
.
“I reckon a rack in a wreck.” — Gabby Johnson
“The moose out front should have totaled you.”
This is why I never pi k up hitch-hikers.
