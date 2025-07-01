Straight Line of the Day: “Without Even Thinking, I …”

(Note: The FBI guys in the lower corner of my screen assure me that they won’t be monitoring this thread.)

It’s odd how both the best and worst stories start out with this same opening.

  3. “Without Even Thinking, I …”
    Started yodeling yesterday but nothing so far today 🎶..but it’s still early.
    Anti-Trumper FBI Lead Investigator:
    “Fellow agents, I know this guys yodeling in Nazi Code!…

  9. …I realized in an instant that pure thought was an emergent, existential property of the intelligence of the greater, living Cosmos as embodied by the inherently beautiful dance of endless structures of light and matter with infinite frequencies.

    And then the guy sitting next to me said, “Aw, SHUT UP!! and I woke up. 🤣

  11. … paused while a minute passed. Then another. Then, another minute. Then… another minute passed. Then another minute passed. And another. A further minute passed quickly, followed by another minute, when suddenly, a different minute passed, followed by another different minute. And another. And yet another further different minute. A minute passed. I glanced at my watch. It was a minute past. This was it. A minute passed. After a moment, another minute passed. I waited a minute while a minute passed quickly past. And then, a minute which seemed to last an hour but was only a minute… passed.

  13. . . . laughed loudly at a biker when he split tens

    . . . kept hitting the Walk button under the mistaken impression it would change the light cycle

    . . . checked the shower for a serial killer

    . . . lowered the music volume in my car so I could see better

