Democrats: Gotta Go Easy on Drunk Driving Illegal Aliens

160 Dems vote against bill to deport foreigners convicted of drunk driving

Not The Bee | June 27, 2025 | Joel Abbott

The Dems often like to frame bills with titles like “Save The Puppies Act” so they can accuse Republicans of hating puppies when the vote divides along party lines, but Republicans weren’t trying to frame anything here.

160 Democrats simply didn’t like the idea of deporting foreign nationals with DUIs.

The name of the bill is literally the “Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act.”

H.R. 875 is named after three victims of drunk driving. Jeremy and Angel Seay, Alabama; newlyweds who were killed by a drunk illegal alien. Sergeant Brandon Mendoza was likewise killed in Mesa, Arizona, in 2014 by a drunk illegal.

Under the Biden admin, illegals were allowed to drive without valid licenses, insurance, or registration. If they got into an accident while drunk, they were usually released. Those who were deported often returned multiple times and faced no penalties.

H.R. 875 reads:

“To amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to provide that aliens who have been convicted of or who have committed an offense for driving while intoxicated or impaired are inadmissible and deportable.”

That’s it. The bill is just over two pages long. All it does is allow foreigners to be deported or denied entry to the U.S. after they have been convicted of or admitted to drunk driving.

160 Democrats voted AGAINST that.