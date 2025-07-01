Time for Your Annual PSA Test Posted by Oppo on 1 July 2025, 5:00 pm I think I’d go with #1, but really any would do. I’m intrigued by what #3 might have in her carry-on.
Are those our Interns? They’re good looking, for sure, but kind of 70’s? The one on the right looks like Cindy Williams. Oo lala.
None of them even realize that 63 earths could fit in uranus though. Low IQ.
Probably caused by too much sex, drugs and rock-‘n-roll. Plus, they weren’t born during Sputnik.
Remember the audio recording of Sputnik’s beep-beep-beep? So spooky at the time!
The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming!
Or not enough?
They are candy striper interns.