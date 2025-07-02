Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 6/25/2025 : New Matches for 7/2/2025

Hope everyone has great plans for the Fourth!

Results

Gemma ArtertonNo PreferenceEmily Bolton
232022

Berenice MarloheNo PreferenceLeila Shenna
136630

Week of 7/2/2025

Match 1

Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Tonia Sotiropoulou (Bond’s Lover)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carole Bouquet1 – 2 – 0310 – 5 – 288
Melina Havelock

Actress:Carole Bouquet
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.

Carole Bouquet

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Tonia Sotiropoulou1 – 2 – 0307 – 9 – 263
Bond’s Lover

Actress:Tonia Sotiropoulou
Nationality:Greek
Bond Movie:Skyfall (2012)

Synopsis:

Tonia Sotiropoulou was credited only as “Bond’s lover”, and appeared in a brief scene with no lines or conversation with Bond. They made love, and were then shown lying on a bed, Bond drinking a beer. She is the only girl on this list that didn’t have a speaking role, and is perhaps the least memorable of all Bond girls.

Tonia Sotiropoulou

Who do you prefer?
23 votes · 23 answers
Vote

Match 2

Diana Rigg (Teresa di Vicenzo) vs Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Diana Rigg3 – 0 – 0711 – 3 – 85
Teresa di Vicenzo

Actress:Diana Rigg
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.

Diana Rigg

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lynn-Holly Johnson2 – 1 – 0409 – 4 – 211
Bibi Dahl

Actress:Lynn-Holly Johnson
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.

Lynn-Holly Johnson

Who do you prefer?
22 votes · 22 answers
Vote

8 Comments

