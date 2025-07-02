Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 6/25/2025 : New Matches for 7/2/2025

Hope everyone has great plans for the Fourth!
|Gemma Arterton
|No Preference
|Emily Bolton
|232
|0
|22
|Berenice Marlohe
|No Preference
|Leila Shenna
|136
|6
|30
Week of 7/2/2025
Match 1
Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Tonia Sotiropoulou (Bond’s Lover)
|Carole Bouquet
|1 – 2 – 0
|310 – 5 – 288
Actress: Carole Bouquet Nationality: French Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.
VS
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|1 – 2 – 0
|307 – 9 – 263
Actress: Tonia Sotiropoulou Nationality: Greek Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Tonia Sotiropoulou was credited only as “Bond’s lover”, and appeared in a brief scene with no lines or conversation with Bond. They made love, and were then shown lying on a bed, Bond drinking a beer. She is the only girl on this list that didn’t have a speaking role, and is perhaps the least memorable of all Bond girls.
Match 2
Diana Rigg (Teresa di Vicenzo) vs Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl)
|Diana Rigg
|3 – 0 – 0
|711 – 3 – 85
Actress: Diana Rigg Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.
VS
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|2 – 1 – 0
|409 – 4 – 211
Actress: Lynn-Holly Johnson Nationality: American Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.
Name a movie you’re totally surprised hasn’t happened yet:
“I’m Bond…Black Bond.”
No, Don’t!
That’ll be tomorrow’s SLoTD!
Thanks Gene.
Delete it I don’t care..
I’ll still be a legend in my own mind.
Delete, nothing.
It’s a good idea, and you’re going to get credit for it. I had not thought of it before, you understand. I was just trying to forestall people riffing here, in this thread, on a good idea.
Marilyn was cute.
I wish Tonia was pointing to the hickie I gave her and Teresa looks like a possible wardrobe malfunction…and an accidental on-set shooting.
The lace said about that the better.
Do I detect a Cockney accent in your verbage?!