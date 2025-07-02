Straight Line of the Day: So 2038 Is Pretty Much The Break-Even Point. But What Is This Graph Showing? Posted by Oppo on 2 July 2025, 12:00 pm
It’s showing Euclidean Geometry and it proves Euclid of Greece covered all the different angles…and was smarter than Jimmy the Greek.
It shows my age (red) and my corresponding sexual prowess (blue). Pretty soon I’m toast.
Blue line- Nimber of times Wimpy has received a hamburger today.
Red line- Number of times Wimpy has gladly paid for said burger on Tuesday.
Blue line- number of IMAO interns in the wild.
Red line- number of IMAO interns in captivity.
The red line represents your confidence that you’re reading the numbers on the axes correctly, with respect to time spent squinting. The blue line represents the health of your eyes as you attempt to read the axes.
I knew you, of all people, would have the answers!
I should’ve done a Venn diagram, if it really has something to do with interns.
CO2 in PPM (RED) vs Greta T’s interest in global warming.(Blue)
Blue Line: Audience interest level for Leftist media
Red Line: Accuracy of Leftist reporting
Maybe it’s:
Red line = Computer Graphics
Blue line = Moviegoers’ Intelligence