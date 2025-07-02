Dear New York: I’d Like To Get Handed $100k To Work for the “Department of Sustainable Delivery”

And get $10 million for my kid’s pilot-program child care. Kthx.

NYC’s massive $116B budget cracks down on e-bikes, includes $10M for universal childcare — and millions for immigrant services ny post | June 27, 2025 | Matthew Fischetti and David Propper

“David, what’s your last name?”

“Propper.”

“I mean your surname.”

“Propper.”

“I mean the name on your paycheck.”

“Propper.”

“That’s what I’m trying to find out!”

Mayor Eric Adams on Friday struck a handshake deal with the City Council on a record-breaking nearly $116 billion budget — which would create a new department to regulate e-bikes, sources said.

The tentative agreement includes $6.1 million for a new “Department of Sustainable Delivery,’’ which would be staffed by 60 people and dedicated to e-bike regulation and enforcement after a recent push by the Adams administration to rein in the two-wheelers. …

The spending plan will also include $10 million for a universal-child-care pilot program — after the issue became a hot topic in the Democratic mayoral primary race.