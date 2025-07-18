Friday Night Open Thread: Job Titles

Like all people, I appreciate a good job title.

Puts me in mind of a bit from the sketch comedy show “A Bit of Fry and Laurie”:

“No, not working for; more like working with. I’m more of an independently-targeted, highly-resourced free-ranging trouble-shooter.”

This one impressed me, in a recent article, and I’ll parse it here:

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields …

I loved him in Raiders!

But is there a Deputy Principal Press Secretary?

… Harrison Fields released a statement on the Bondi-Bongino clash. “President Trump …

… blah blah blah etc. etc. etc. …

… pursuing justice for all,” Harrison Fields said.

. . . Harrison Fields said.

The author likes the name so much he, she, or it felt it profitable to state it at both the beginning and the end of the statement.

Harrison Fields Forever!