The Perpetual Come-On, Man

… last week, that is…

Ashley Williams came in for questioning.

… by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, that is.

Williams was Biden’s deputy director of Oval Office operations while in the White House

… Joe Biden, that is, in case you’ve forgotten who he was.

and still works in his post-presidency office. She had — and has — a front-row seat to Biden’s decline and, like [Joe Biden’s White House Physician, Dr. Kevin] O’Connor, had firsthand knowledge of the White House’s coverup.

Williams did not take the Fifth. She did not have to. As luck would have it, Williams doesn’t remember anything about working alongside President Biden for the last five years.

According to a source familiar with Williams’ five-hour interview, the highly accomplished Ivy League-educated lawyer “could not recall”:

…if she spoke with President Biden in the last week,

if teleprompters were used for Cabinet meetings,

if there were discussions about President Biden using a wheelchair,

if there were discussions about a cognitive test,

if she discussed a mental or physical decline of President Biden,

if she ever had to wake President Biden up and

how she got involved with his 2020 campaign.