So Stupid It Just Might — Oh, It Did.

French prisoner escapes in fellow inmate’s bag, officials say
BBC | 07/13/2025 | Jack Burgess
A man has escaped a French prison by hiding in the bag of a fellow inmate who was leaving prison after serving their sentence, officials told local media.
The prison service has launched an investigation after the man escaped from Lyon-Corbas prison in south-east France on Friday, according to broadcaster BFMTV.
He “took advantage of the liberation of his fellow inmate to hide himself in his luggage and get out”, the prison service said in a statement to AFP news agency.
French media have reported that the escaped prisoner was serving several sentences and was also under investigation in a case linked to organised crime.
The operative word in the last paragraph being “was.”
.
“‘Scuzez-moi, can you elp me with this man-sized duffel bag?”
“Tres bien.”
.
The Count of Monty Python?
.
Robbie Dupree:
🎵
Come on and fold me
Just like you told me
Then show me
What I want to know
Why don’t we Bastille away
Why don’t we Bastille away
Into the night
I know it ain’t right …
🎵
I like this new Tardis brand luggage.