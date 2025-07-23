Straight Line of the Day: How Would You Describe a Face-to-Face Encounter With a Mysterious Large Cat in Rochester to Station WHAM?

Man describes face-to-face encounter with mysterious large cat in Rochester

WHAM | 07/10/25 | Natalie Calzetoni

“After I see the people run, I just see something big, just walking just right over there, it went right over there I swear, I promise you, it went right over there. And it said ‘rawr,’ and I just kept walking,” he recalled. “I seen it, seeing me, see it, so in my head I’m like, ‘Nah, I got to go man, I’m out.'”

Jones said he remains on edge.

“I am going to keep this bat right here, man, just in case,” he said during Thursday’s interview. “I am going to protect us, I ain’t going to let nothing happen to us, nothing. OK?”