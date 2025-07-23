Straight Line of the Day: How Would You Describe a Face-to-Face Encounter With a Mysterious Large Cat in Rochester to Station WHAM?

Man describes face-to-face encounter with mysterious large cat in Rochester
WHAM | 07/10/25 | Natalie Calzetoni

“After I see the people run, I just see something big, just walking just right over there, it went right over there I swear, I promise you, it went right over there. And it said ‘rawr,’ and I just kept walking,” he recalled. “I seen it, seeing me, see it, so in my head I’m like, ‘Nah, I got to go man, I’m out.'”

Jones said he remains on edge.

“I am going to keep this bat right here, man, just in case,” he said during Thursday’s interview. “I am going to protect us, I ain’t going to let nothing happen to us, nothing. OK?”

  1. Damn Cat:
    “Yeah, that was my 5th cousin twice removed. I would be extra careful around that one people have been know to just mysteriously disappear into thin air when around him….uh, I think it’s a him anyway.”

  2. Not since I read
    Dr. Seuss
    Has such a big cat been
    on the loose
    Well don’t be no Superman’s cape tugger
    Or suicidal Chuck Norris mugger
    Mr. Jones got him a Louisville Slugger

    Gonna be swinging for the fences
    If that cat don’t come to its senses
    Be talking to the hand like Senor Wences

    Now here’s the chair where Mr. Jones sat
    ‘Til he went out hunting with a baseball bat
    Went toe to claw with that big ol’ cat
    Came back home with a furry hat
    And fresh new teardrop tat

