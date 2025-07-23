Straight Line of the Day: How Would You Describe a Face-to-Face Encounter With a Mysterious Large Cat in Rochester to Station WHAM?

Man describes face-to-face encounter with mysterious large cat in Rochester
WHAM | 07/10/25 | Natalie Calzetoni
“After I see the people run, I just see something big, just walking just right over there, it went right over there I swear, I promise you, it went right over there. And it said ‘rawr,’ and I just kept walking,” he recalled. “I seen it, seeing me, see it, so in my head I’m like, ‘Nah, I got to go man, I’m out.'”
Jones said he remains on edge.
“I am going to keep this bat right here, man, just in case,” he said during Thursday’s interview. “I am going to protect us, I ain’t going to let nothing happen to us, nothing. OK?”
Damn Cat:
“Yeah, that was my 5th cousin twice removed. I would be extra careful around that one people have been know to just mysteriously disappear into thin air when around him….uh, I think it’s a him anyway.”
Not since I read
Dr. Seuss
Has such a big cat been
on the loose
Well don’t be no Superman’s cape tugger
Or suicidal Chuck Norris mugger
Mr. Jones got him a Louisville Slugger
Gonna be swinging for the fences
If that cat don’t come to its senses
Be talking to the hand like Senor Wences
Now here’s the chair where Mr. Jones sat
‘Til he went out hunting with a baseball bat
Went toe to claw with that big ol’ cat
Came back home with a furry hat
And fresh new teardrop tat
Baseball Jones:
“That bat was like a bat to me.”
“Here kitty, kitty, kitty…”
“I seen a big ol’ cat, then WHAM…”