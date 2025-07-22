Straight Line of the Day: I Have Skeletons in My Closet: What Should I Do With Them? Posted by Oppo on 22 July 2025, 12:00 pm … besides reveal them to the FBI, who will never, ever, ever make them public.
Be “bad to the bones”…
Bury ’em, just like Hillary does…
… are you saying you have proof of her guilt?
Ix-nay on the oof-pray…
I’m sure the dogs at the local shelter would love to get some bones.
Officer: Okay, first things first, whose skeletons are they?
Oppo: Mine, of course, they’re in my closet.
Officer: Of course they’re yours now, but back when these skeletons were inside a living body, whose body was it?
Oppo: Do you really expect me to know the name of every ne’er-do-well that I come across?
Officer: So, you do admit to killing them?
Oppo: I was just punching a couple of hippies, sir. It’s not my fault if a couple of them have a glass jaw.
Oppo: … Lovely plumage, though.
It would be freaky weird if one of the skeletons turned out to be Jimmy Hoffa and another one Amelia Earhardt.
It would mean the person who sold me their skeletons was lying!
😆