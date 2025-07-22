10 Comments

  4. Officer: Okay, first things first, whose skeletons are they?

    Oppo: Mine, of course, they’re in my closet.

    Officer: Of course they’re yours now, but back when these skeletons were inside a living body, whose body was it?

    Oppo: Do you really expect me to know the name of every ne’er-do-well that I come across?

    Officer: So, you do admit to killing them?

    Oppo: I was just punching a couple of hippies, sir. It’s not my fault if a couple of them have a glass jaw.

