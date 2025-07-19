Straight Line of the Day: The Next Political Mission of Clowns Without Borders: …

WaPo enlists actual clown to set the record straight in scathing op-ed: Trump is not one of us

NY Post | 7/10/25 | Chris Nesi

Send in the clowns.

The Washington Post published an opinion piece defending the good name of clowns everywhere — fervently insisting President Trump doesn’t deserve the harlequin moniker his rivals frequently foist upon him.

“Donald Trump is not a clown. I should know,” reads the headline of the missive penned by Tim Cunningham — a self-described professional clown of 24 years and board president of the not-at-all-terrifying-sounding nonprofit Clowns Without Borders.