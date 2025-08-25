Straight Line of the Day: Ways For Walrus To Improve His Golf Game: … Posted by Oppo on 25 August 2025, 12:00 pm I don’t even know if it’s possible. But he did get an 11 on that one hole.
“Be the ball, Walrus, be the ball…”
Read Cinderella stories until they are a part of your being…
Play shorter courses…
Work on your putz…
Just quit and sell all of his golfing equipment….and then donate the proceeds to Republican College of his choice.
Stop using the interns as caddies – it’s a distraction.
Not really.
Start on the nineteenth hole…
Don’t ever challenge the Windmill…
Have the Emu keep score.
(I was originally going to try to think of a member that I could impune with the inability to count very high, but I hold you all in such high regard that I just couldn’t bring myself to it )
You’re welcome damncat
Hey! I can count just fine – watch:
1, 2, 3, 4…[zzzzz]
A little of the ol ‘nip in the golf bag side pocket and Walrus would turn in a -10
The sour mashee niblick
Rebrand the sport as Golf of America. Highest score wins…like a real sport.
Clean the crud off his tusks before using them as clubs.
1. Position cat on green, near pin.
2. Instruct cat that under no circumstances is it to put the ball into the cup.
I think it would just knock it off the green into the cup.
Hey! That’s racist!
Fair – but still racist.
Keep that left flipper straight, and manogamous.
Swing like a socialist hooker and make the world your hole.