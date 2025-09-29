Babesleaga Group AH : Final Results and Standings

Time to congratulate our winner from this group, the lovely…
Shania Twain
Yeehaw.
Before we get to the results and standings here is Group AI which I forgot to post last week.
Group AI
- Julie Newmar
- Ann-Margaret
- Donna Douglas
- Bernadette Peters
- Jayne Mansfield
- Catherine Deneuve
- Joan Colins
- Virginia Madsen
Results
Final Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Scores
|Shania Twain
|7 – 0 – 0
|468
|67.00
|181
|67.00 – 25.85
|Sara Evans
|6 – 1 – 0
|418
|59.71
|229
|59.71 – 32.71
|Faith Hill
|5 – 2 – 0
|384
|54.85
|238
|54.85 – 34.00
|Martina McBride
|4 – 3 – 0
|337
|48.14
|304
|48.14 – 43.42
|Deana Carter
|3 – 4 – 0
|334
|47.71
|312
|47.71 – 44.57
|LeAnn Rimes
|2 – 5 – 0
|290
|41.42
|335
|41.42 – 47.85
|Trisha Yearwood
|1 – 6 – 0
|199
|28.42
|410
|28.42 – 58.57
|Lee Ann Womack
|0 – 7 – 0
|132
|18.85
|470
|18.85 – 67.14
Group AI
Week 1
- 10:00 am Julie Newmar vs Ann-Margaret
- 2:00 pm Donna Douglas vs Virginia Madsen
- 6:00 pm Berndette Peters vs Joan Colins
- 8:00 pm Jayne Mansfield vs Catherine Deneuve