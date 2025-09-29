Babesleaga Group AH : Final Results and Standings

Time to congratulate our winner from this group, the lovely…

Shania Twain

Yeehaw.

Before we get to the results and standings here is Group AI which I forgot to post last week.

Group AI

  • Julie Newmar
  • Ann-Margaret
  • Donna Douglas
  • Bernadette Peters
  • Jayne Mansfield
  • Catherine Deneuve
  • Joan Colins
  • Virginia Madsen

Results

Final Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Scores
Shania Twain7 – 0 – 046867.0018167.00 – 25.85
Sara Evans6 – 1 – 041859.7122959.71 – 32.71
Faith Hill5 – 2 – 038454.8523854.85 – 34.00
Martina McBride4 – 3 – 033748.1430448.14 – 43.42
Deana Carter3 – 4 – 033447.7131247.71 – 44.57
LeAnn Rimes2 – 5 – 029041.4233541.42 – 47.85
Trisha Yearwood1 – 6 – 019928.4241028.42 – 58.57
Lee Ann Womack0 – 7 – 013218.8547018.85 – 67.14

Group AI

Week 1

  • 10:00 am Julie Newmar vs Ann-Margaret
  • 2:00 pm Donna Douglas vs Virginia Madsen
  • 6:00 pm Berndette Peters vs Joan Colins
  • 8:00 pm Jayne Mansfield vs Catherine Deneuve

