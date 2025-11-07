Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/31/2025 : New Matches for 11/7/2025

Looks like I’m pulling double duty this week. A heads up for everyone, these matches will run for two weeks, until 11/20/2025, as Mr. Walrus has an old drinking buddy in town next week and nooooo work is gonna get done. Enjoy.
Results for 10/31/2025
|Sophie Marceau
|No Preference
|Tsai Chin
|154
|0
|19
|Karin Dor
|No Preference
|Serena Scott Thomas
|95
|1
|36
New Matches for 11/7/2025
Match 1
Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Jill St. John
|2 – 1 – 0
|428 – 2 – 271
Actress: Jill St. John Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Halle Berry
|2 – 1 – 0
|348 – 7 – 326
Actress: Halle Berry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.
Match 2
Jacqueline Bisset (Giovanna Goodthighs) vs Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Jacqueline Bisset
|3 – 0 – 0
|437 – 0 – 200
Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rosemund Pike
|3 – 0 – 0
|511 – 6 – 120
Actress: Rosamund Pike Nationality: English Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.
” Mr. Walrus has an old drinking buddy in town next week and nooooo work is gonna get done.”
Afterwards:
“Party Time is over, Joy-Boy!”