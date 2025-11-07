Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/31/2025 : New Matches for 11/7/2025

Posted by on

Looks like I’m pulling double duty this week. A heads up for everyone, these matches will run for two weeks, until 11/20/2025, as Mr. Walrus has an old drinking buddy in town next week and nooooo work is gonna get done. Enjoy.

Results for 10/31/2025

Sophie MarceauNo PreferenceTsai Chin
154019
Karin DorNo PreferenceSerena Scott Thomas
95136

New Matches for 11/7/2025

Match 1

Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Jill St. John2 – 1 – 0428 – 2 – 271
Tiffany Case

Actress:Jill St. John
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.

Jill St. John

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Halle Berry2 – 1 – 0348 – 7 – 326
Jinx

Actress:Halle Berry
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.

Halle Berry

Who do you prefer?
38 votes · 38 answers
Vote

Match 2

Jacqueline Bisset (Giovanna Goodthighs) vs Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Jacqueline Bisset3 – 0 – 0437 – 0 – 200
Giovanna Goodthighs
Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.
Jacqueline Bisset

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Rosemund Pike3 – 0 – 0511 – 6 – 120
Miranda Frost

Actress:Rosamund Pike
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.

Rosemund Pike

Who do you prefer?
35 votes · 35 answers
Vote

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.