Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 11/12/2025 : New Matches for 11/19/2025

Results from 11/12/2025
|Carey Lowell
|No Preference
|Corinne Clery
|108
|2
|104
|Talisa Soto
|No Preference
|Emily Bolton
|159
|6
|36
Matches for 11/19/2025
Match 1
Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs (3) Eva Green (Vesper Lynd)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Leila Shenna
|0 – 5 – 0
|104 – 23 – 711
Actress: Leila Shenna Nationality: Moroccan Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(3) Eva Green
|5 – 0 – 0
|929 – 6 – 373
Actress: Eva Green Nationality: French Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.
Match 2
Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Catherina Murino (Solange Dimitrios)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carole Bouquet
|2 – 3 – 0
|468 – 8 – 525
Actress: Carole Bouquet Nationality: French Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherina Murino
|2 – 3 – 0
|595 – 9 – 448
Actress: Catherina Murino Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.