We Need a Better Plan

4 men accused of trying to cash stolen $27M US Treasury check
actionnewsjax.com | November 17, 2025 | Bob D’Angelo
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Four men are accused of attempting to cash a U.S. Treasury check worth more than $27 million, authorities said. They were arrested at a South Florida restaurant on Nov. 10 after they unwittingly included an undercover officer in their scheme.
… The tax refund check, which totaled $27,910,676.69, was supposed to go to an unnamed company in Richmond, Virginia, had not been cashed.
Moral of the story:
When in doubt just call in “The Banker.”
I’m going with the Real plan …
This is why it is so important to get a Cayman Islands account for cashing illicit checks.
And for getting direct deposit so some coozergibbet doesn’t steal your paper check.