We Need a Better Plan

4 men accused of trying to cash stolen $27M US Treasury check

actionnewsjax.com | November 17, 2025 | Bob D’Angelo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Four men are accused of attempting to cash a U.S. Treasury check worth more than $27 million, authorities said. They were arrested at a South Florida restaurant on Nov. 10 after they unwittingly included an undercover officer in their scheme.

… The tax refund check, which totaled $27,910,676.69, was supposed to go to an unnamed company in Richmond, Virginia, had not been cashed.