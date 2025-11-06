Straight Line of the Day: Dear New York: I Want To Be Tax Auditor Because…

Strip club executives allegedly bribed tax auditor with lap dances and luxury trips to slash tax bills
Fox News | 11/01/25 | Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
A group of strip club executives allegedly bribed a New York state tax auditor with cash, luxury Florida trips and lap dances worth thousands of dollars a day to slash millions from their tax bills …
… using their venues to disguise bribes as “pro[-]motional” expenses and avoid more than $8 million in sales taxes between 2010 and 2024.
Prosecutors say the auditor received at least 13 all-expenses-paid trips to Florida, where the company’s top leadership was allegedly given hotel rooms, restaurant meals and up to $5,000 per day for private dances at RCI-owned clubs.
… I want my Rumpf-Whitten …
… I’ll be on Mamdani’s good side, as long as I keep hunting down all those evil capitalists…
Interesting that the tax auditor involved was not indicted. If Letitia James scores another fine in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the club owners should pay with cash on hand, in $1 bills.
. . . it must be an easy job since aoc used to work there. In her interview, she said, “I am familiar with this job offer. On January 6, I was under a tax!”
