Straight Line of the Day: Dear New York: I Want To Be Tax Auditor Because…

Strip club executives allegedly bribed tax auditor with lap dances and luxury trips to slash tax bills

Fox News | 11/01/25 | Sarah Rumpf-Whitten

A group of strip club executives allegedly bribed a New York state tax auditor with cash, luxury Florida trips and lap dances worth thousands of dollars a day to slash millions from their tax bills …

… using their venues to disguise bribes as “pro[-]motional” expenses and avoid more than $8 million in sales taxes between 2010 and 2024.

Prosecutors say the auditor received at least 13 all-expenses-paid trips to Florida, where the company’s top leadership was allegedly given hotel rooms, restaurant meals and up to $5,000 per day for private dances at RCI-owned clubs.