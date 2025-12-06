The Doorman Demands a Tip! Posted by Oppo on 6 December 2025, 11:00 am Seems like a poor reason to marry a Nazi spy. And who spells “Dahl” that way?
Why am I finding the lady’s shadow more attractive than the actual her…or is it just the caffeine talking?
Tramp-l’œil, a.k.a Oppocal illusion.
Hey Doorman or Nazi Dude: You’re out in public at some government building? This can’t work.
Come on, who hasn’t married a Nazi spy or two in their life.
Why is it that a doorman is always compulsively reaching for the knobs?