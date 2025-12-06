Straight Line of the Day: Hollywood Begs You: Come Up With a Title That Will Get People Into the Theaters… Posted by Oppo on 6 December 2025, 12:00 pm Bikini Girls From Outer Space … has already been taken. It didn’t work.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Does Dallas
“Naughty Super Hero Bikini Interns Blow Stuff Up in 3-D I-Max Technicolor: The Musical”
Movies free, open bar.
GrandLarsenE in:
“Petty Theft”: Tom Petty hip-hop style
50 part educational documentary series on how to become incredibly rich and irresistibly sexy,
narrated by Elon Musk.
“How To Lose All Somalians in 10 Days”
“Gone With The Sinned – Or From Here To Eternity For Democrats”
“The Progressive Man Who Went up a Hill but Came down a Mountain… of Debt “
“Watch Two Hours Of This Woke Plotless Schlock, And You Get 100 Free Lotto Tickets!”
“A Glockwork Orange” – Hillary and her assassins are finally perp walked!
“Old Yeller – the Chuck Schumer Story”