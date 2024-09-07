Goldfish Crackers: “Let’s Put 10,000% More Glue Where The Purchaser Is Going To Try To Open the Box Than Anywhere Else”

Posted by on

“This cardboard and paper will never separate! Bwah-ha-ha!”

Rant over.

4 Comments

  4. This is just another clear example of the multitudes of minute apocalypses that are now occurring simultaneously which will soon launch the total destruction of all polite society around the globe.

    just sayin

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.