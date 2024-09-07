Goldfish Crackers: “Let’s Put 10,000% More Glue Where The Purchaser Is Going To Try To Open the Box Than Anywhere Else” Posted by Oppo on 7 September 2024, 2:00 pm “This cardboard and paper will never separate! Bwah-ha-ha!” Rant over. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Would you like me to send you a pair of scissors? Or maybe you could get your wife to open the box for you.
I understand that Boban is always happy to lend a hand, but he usually takes a hefty cut…
Is this the state of the world?
This is just another clear example of the multitudes of minute apocalypses that are now occurring simultaneously which will soon launch the total destruction of all polite society around the globe.
just sayin