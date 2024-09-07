What Kind of Limp-Wristed Pusscake Charges Are These?

Suspect ID’d in fatal shooting of title-winning college gymnast Kara Welsh

NY Post | 9/3/24 | Isabel Keane

The man accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnast Kara Welsh has been identified as a former wrestler at the college, police said.

Chad T. Richards, 23, of Loves Park, Illinois, was arrested Friday night after allegedly shooting the award-winning gymnast multiple times at an apartment about a block from the university’s main campus, the Whitewater Police Department said.

Whitewater police have requested charges from the district attorney’s office of first-degree intentional homicide,

endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon and

disorderly conduct while armed,

cops said.