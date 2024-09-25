Pray to the Horse. Attack the Dog.

Man shot, killed during bizarre home invasion attempt in rural Missouri
kctv5.com | September 18, 2024 | Sarah Motter
DEARBORN, Mo. (KCTV) – An unknown man was shot and killed when he attempted to force his way into a rural Missouri home after he prayed to a horse and attacked a dog.
The Platte County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the 15000 block of Masonic Dr. in Dearborn with reports of a suspicious individual.
The homeowner reported a partially clothed man had arrived at their home and began to pray to a horse before he attacked their dog. When he attempted to force his way into the home, the homeowner then shot him.
I hope the homeowner made an “Indiana Jones” face when he did it.
Post tag line should also include Fear the cat and armed property owner.
He had to see a man about a horse.
The horse told him to attack the dog and then attempt entry. What he was instructed to do after that, only the horse knows what was said and I hear he’s not talking to anyone.
Well he doesn’t speak unless he has something to say.
I heard Mongo’s horse, Super Glue, was seen praying to Mel Brooks NOT to do a ‘Take 5.’
Normally I would assume “partially clothed man” to mean he’s shirtless. But if homey was praying to a horse, I wonder what Items of clothing were actually missing. And was this horse he was praying to actually there on property? What did this praying look like? Did it involve getting down on his knees and putting his nose to the ground? Ew! Or was this like some shirtless Viking warrior in a horned hat?
In all seriousness, homeowner should have shot the guy as soon as he attacked the dog.