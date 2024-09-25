Pray to the Horse. Attack the Dog.

Man shot, killed during bizarre home invasion attempt in rural Missouri

kctv5.com | September 18, 2024 | Sarah Motter

DEARBORN, Mo. (KCTV) – An unknown man was shot and killed when he attempted to force his way into a rural Missouri home after he prayed to a horse and attacked a dog.

The Platte County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the 15000 block of Masonic Dr. in Dearborn with reports of a suspicious individual.

The homeowner reported a partially clothed man had arrived at their home and began to pray to a horse before he attacked their dog. When he attempted to force his way into the home, the homeowner then shot him.