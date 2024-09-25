Pray to the Horse. Attack the Dog.

Posted by on

Man shot, killed during bizarre home invasion attempt in rural Missouri
kctv5.com | September 18, 2024 | Sarah Motter

DEARBORN, Mo. (KCTV) – An unknown man was shot and killed when he attempted to force his way into a rural Missouri home after he prayed to a horse and attacked a dog.

The Platte County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the 15000 block of Masonic Dr. in Dearborn with reports of a suspicious individual.

The homeowner reported a partially clothed man had arrived at their home and began to pray to a horse before he attacked their dog. When he attempted to force his way into the home, the homeowner then shot him.

I hope the homeowner made an “Indiana Jones” face when he did it.

6 Comments

  5. Normally I would assume “partially clothed man” to mean he’s shirtless. But if homey was praying to a horse, I wonder what Items of clothing were actually missing. And was this horse he was praying to actually there on property? What did this praying look like? Did it involve getting down on his knees and putting his nose to the ground? Ew! Or was this like some shirtless Viking warrior in a horned hat?

    In all seriousness, homeowner should have shot the guy as soon as he attacked the dog.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.