Straight Line of the Day: I’m Starting Festivus Early This Year: The Airing of Grievances Is Now Open

I find adherence to calendars distracting.

  1. I find adherence to calendars distracting… As do other Marxist world leaders.

    My grievance, the company motorcycle is always checked out, and the company car is always out of gas. Proposed solution… we get a mechanical intern. I recommend Danica Patrick.

  3. Oppo : “You can join the rest of us in our quest for Festivus grievance-airing.”

    Bob B: “Well, I’ll think about it, but I don’t think I’ll be very keen. I’ve already got one, you see.”

    Walrus: “What?”

    Oppo: “He says he’s already got one!”

    Walrus: “Are you sure you’ve got one?”

    Bob B: “Oh, yes. It’s very nice. Some try to put it in July, and Maduro has moved his up to October, but I’m happy to leave it in December, where it belongs…”

  4. So it’s okay for me to let the guy the FBI assigned to monitor us know that I am a little bit picklish about their total lack of help in recovering my shillelagh?

    Dude, er, I mean Special Agent Dude, really, come on. I’ve been asking for just a little bit of help, and all I get is a shoulder colder than the heart of Kermit Gosnell.

