Straight Line of the Day: I'm Starting Festivus Early This Year: The Airing of Grievances Is Now Open Posted by Oppo on 25 September 2024, 12:00 pm I find adherence to calendars distracting.
I find adherence to calendars distracting… As do other Marxist world leaders.
My grievance, the company motorcycle is always checked out, and the company car is always out of gas. Proposed solution… we get a mechanical intern. I recommend Danica Patrick.
Yep – she’s sure to get your motor running.
because the Democrats love them early openings.
Oppo : “You can join the rest of us in our quest for Festivus grievance-airing.”
Bob B: “Well, I’ll think about it, but I don’t think I’ll be very keen. I’ve already got one, you see.”
Walrus: “What?”
Oppo: “He says he’s already got one!”
Walrus: “Are you sure you’ve got one?”
Bob B: “Oh, yes. It’s very nice. Some try to put it in July, and Maduro has moved his up to October, but I’m happy to leave it in December, where it belongs…”
So it’s okay for me to let the guy the FBI assigned to monitor us know that I am a little bit picklish about their total lack of help in recovering my shillelagh?
Dude, er, I mean Special Agent Dude, really, come on. I’ve been asking for just a little bit of help, and all I get is a shoulder colder than the heart of Kermit Gosnell.
Nostradamus:
“The End of Times will culminate in one final epic battle between the Vaxxers and the Antivaxxers but at long last they can all agree: No one looks cool vaping.”
Fact Checked by ABC:
John Lennon was indeed gay by once admitting waking up next to some Norwegian wood.
I’m pissed because when my neighbors mow their lawn, they don’t come over and mow mine. What kind of self-centered assholes do that?
People who drive like they have nowhere to go, and all day to get there.
THE PRICE OF TUNA IS TOO DAMN HIGH!