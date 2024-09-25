Welcome to IMAO! Don’t Worry — We’re Just Having a Little Carburetor Problem Posted by Oppo on 25 September 2024, 11:00 am Not much money in the budget for vehicle maintenance. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
During Prohibition they really knew how to get polluted…
Cheech & Chong: The Early Days
I’m trying to be understanding and patient and all that, but I’m seriously thinking about cancelling my subscription.
Looks like a Ford Powerstroke doing a re-gen cycle.
An intern combustion engine?
What happened to our luxury EV?
Since funds are not being used for vehicle maintenance, nor website maintenance, where is all the money going? Salary increases for our moderators?
What moderators?
I hear they tripled their salaries this year alone!!!
…No, I think it’s your transmission.
So I says to Mabel, I says … Mabel honey, next time we go out for a road trip, ya gots ta lay off the double bean burritos!