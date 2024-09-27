Straight Line of the Day: What Is a ‘Pacandlpacatlackack,’and Why Do You Have To Sign It?

Posted by on

Video: Biden Malfunctions, Touts Signing the ‘Pacandlpacatlackack’
Breitbart | 21 May 2024 | Elizabeth Weibel

During a speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday discussing the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

7 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.