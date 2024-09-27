Prostitution = Paying For It

Bwahahaahahaha!

CNN Plans to Paywall News Content Starting Next Month

The Wrap via Yahoo News | September 26, 2024 | Josh Dickey

CNN will introduce a “metered” paywall early next month for online readers, part of a broader plan by chairman/CEO Mark Thompson to restructure the news giant into profitability.

The plan was first reported Thursday by the New York Times. A CNN spokesperson declined to comment.

…

CNN first hinted at the plan in July, when it said it would be launching a digital subscription service as a part of a restructuring that included the layoffs of some 100 staffers. Details were not disclosed, but sources who spoke with the Times indicated CNN will start with a low-cost option.

Like this: Like Loading...