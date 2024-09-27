Welcome to IMAO! Always Inspiring

Kamala Harris’s Latest Word Salad: ‘Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired’

Breitbart | 26 Sep 2024 | Olivia Rondeau

“We need to guard that spirit. We have to guard that spirit. Let it always inspire us. Let it always be the source of our optimism, which is that spirit that is uniquely American. Let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired to solve the problems that so many face, including our small business owners,” the Democrat said.