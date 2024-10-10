More About CBS Editing Kamala

Not sure how badly the formatting’s going to come out on this from PJ Media, but:

… But the most damaging part of the interview came when Harris was questioned about her flip-flopping on major policies like fracking and immigration. Instead of directly addressing these changes, she offered evasive answers about traveling the country and listening to people, raising doubts about her consistency.

But the real interview was likely so much worse than what was broadcast. You see, ’60 Minutes’ has been caught editing Kamala Harris’s responses in true Orwellian fashion.

Check out the following exchange that was posted on social media before the interview aired:

KAMALA on ISRAEL: Well, Bill … the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.



WHAT? 😳 pic.twitter.com/7PWQ0JcLAr— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

This was a nonsensical word salad that didn’t make much sense. So ’60 Minutes’ decided to do what passes for journalism these days and literally edited the interview, splicing her response to a different question in place of that monstrosity.

But that’s not the version of the interview that was aired.

Here’s a video showing what transpired in the interview, and then what was actually aired:

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone.



This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x— MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

Here’s a transcript of the real interview:

BILL WHITAKER: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening. KAMALA HARRIS: Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.

Now, here’s a transcript of the broadcasted interview:

BILL WHITAKER: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening. KAMALA HARRIS: We are not gonna stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

