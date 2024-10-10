Religious Corner: This Made Me Reflect Upon Christmas

FrankJ is a very, very Christian man, so here’s a tip of the hat to those who venerate the Christian religions. And to those who don’t, no disrespect. Certainly no vest-bombs.

Luke English: Douay-Rheims Latin: Vulgata Clementina Greek NT: Byzantine/Majority Text (2000) Luke 9 42. … … …επετιμησεν δε ο ιησους τω πνευματι τω ακαθαρτω και ιασατο τον παιδα και απεδωκεν αυτον τω πατρι αυτου 43. And Jesus rebuked the unclean spirit, and cured the boy, and restored him to his father. Et increpavit Jesus spiritum immundum, et sanavit puerum, et reddidit illum patri ejus. εξεπλησσοντο δε παντες επι τη μεγαλειοτητι του θεου παντων δε θαυμαζοντων επι πασιν οις εποιησεν ο ιησους ειπεν προς τους μαθητας αυτου 44. And all were astonished at the mighty power of God. But while all wondered at all the things he did, he said to his disciples: Lay you up in your hearts these words, for it shall come to pass, that the Son of man shall be delivered into the hands of men. Stupebant autem omnes in magnitudine Dei : omnibusque mirantibus in omnibus quæ faciebat, dixit ad discipulos suos : Ponite vos in cordibus vestris sermones istos : Filius enim hominis futurum est ut tradatur in manus hominum. θεσθε υμεις εις τα ωτα υμων τους λογους τουτους ο γαρ υιος του ανθρωπου μελλει παραδιδοσθαι εις χειρας ανθρωπων 45. But they understood not this word; and it was hid from them, so that they perceived it not. And they were afraid to ask him concerning this word. At illi ignorabant verbum istud, et erat velatum ante eos ut non sentirent illud : et timebant eum interrogare de hoc verbo. οι δε ηγνοουν το ρημα τουτο και ην παρακεκαλυμμενον απ αυτων ινα μη αισθωνται αυτο και εφοβουντο ερωτησαι αυτον περι του ρηματος τουτου

I always tend to choke up when I read those words. Would I, myself, have been “afraid to ask him concerning his word”? He would have answered in more riddles or parables, I expect. But He knew what was coming.

