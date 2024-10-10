I Thought This Was a Babylon Bee Article

FEMA sends dozens of electric chainsaws to North Carolina town without power.
threadreaderapp.com | October 08, 2024 | M_C_Masters
We are on the mountaintop in Little Switzerland collecting airlifted donations and distributing them to homes that have no power or are inaccessible. The community is self-organizing incredibly well. This is the only federal government response I’ve seen so far. {Image} Almost all the pallets we have received are donations coming in from citizens and orgs. Feds usually don’t come this far up into the mountains.
This has been the government donation: pallets of electric chainsaws to communities that have no power.
Hey, the global warming problem is not going to solve itself buddy. Electric is GREEN!
Sadly, there is some college educated, DEI hire in a government agency who spent their entire lives in an apartment with nothing closer to a forest in their neighborhood than the puppy pad on their balcony, that thought this was actually a great idea. They did it with the best intentions and were proud to be of service to others in a time of need.