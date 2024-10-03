Democrat Politics Are a Perfect Storm

FEMA is Out of Money for U.S. Hurricane Victims After Its $640 Million in Migrant Funding

Shore News Network | 10/3/24

While FEMA scrambles to find funding for hurricane survivors, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has just allocated over $640 million to assist with the arrival of noncitizen migrants. Yes, you read that right. Of that amount, $300 million will be distributed through the State and Local Assistance Program (SSP-A), while $340.9 million is set aside for competitive funding.