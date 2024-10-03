Democrat Politics Are a Perfect Storm

FEMA is Out of Money for U.S. Hurricane Victims After Its $640 Million in Migrant Funding
Shore News Network | 10/3/24
While FEMA scrambles to find funding for hurricane survivors, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has just allocated over $640 million to assist with the arrival of noncitizen migrants. Yes, you read that right. Of that amount, $300 million will be distributed through the State and Local Assistance Program (SSP-A), while $340.9 million is set aside for competitive funding.
What does “competitive funding” mean? Competing with whom or what?
… While Congress did recently approve a $20 billion boost to FEMA’s disaster relief fund, it’s clear that this won’t be enough to cover the costs of recovery, especially with more storms on the horizon. Mayorkas was blunt: “We do not have the funds to make it through the season, and another hurricane is imminent.”
Kamasutra Harris:
“All we need is for the rich to pay their fair share and none of this would be an issue. We could be living in paradise right now like Sangrala..for the children.”
Mayorkas was blunt: “We do not have the funds to make it through the season, because we spent all our money on housing, feeding and clothing, illegal aliens and don’t have any funds left for American citizens and sorry ’bout that and another hurricane is imminent.”
Oh, and by the way, we will be printing more money to give to the illegals so have fun with increased inflation coming your way.
Government out of money? Surely you jest…