Historians Await George Washington’s One-Hundredth Spin in Grave Posted by Oppo on 5 October 2024, 3:00 pm If men in womens’ locker room didn’t do it, they are wondering what will. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Stupid scientists, Washington’s spin rate has been several 1000 RPMs for years.