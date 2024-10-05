Simple Summary

Nolte: Politico perverts word ‘misspeak’ to protect serial-liar Tim Walz

Breitbart.com | 10/4/2024 | John Nolte

… Lying is when you deliberately say something you know isn’t true to get what you want, or to puff yourself up into something bigger than you are, or to weasel out of trouble. Walz has serially lied for all three of those reasons.

Repeatedly claiming you retired from the National Guard at a higher rank than you actually did is not misspeaking. It’s lying. People know what rank they retired at.

Claiming you carried weapons of war into battle when you were never in combat is not misspeaking. It’s lying. People remember if they have been in combat or not.

Saying you were in Hong Kong during the summer of the Tiananmen Square Massacre is not misspeaking. It’s lying…