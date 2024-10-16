News You Can’t Use: Cat Videos From Space

The NASA Cat Video Explained

jpl.nasa.gov | 1/29/24 | Ota Lutz

… NASA beamed a cat video from space. It was all part of a test of new technology known as Deep Space Optical Communications. While the video went down in cat video history, the NASA technology used to transmit the first ultra-high-definition video from deep space also represented a historic advancement for space exploration – the potential to stream videos from the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Governments screw up everything. The cat video (a link to it is at the source article) isn’t remotely (heh!) funny. It’s just a cat chasing a laser-pointer red dot.

Plus, they’ve got it backwards; they should be sending cat videos to deep space. Distract the aliens so they’re too busy to attack! Beam each video in a different direction, so the addicted aliens have to chase them around like — well, a laser-pointer red dot.

