Could’ve Been Any One of Us

Today Marks Jeremy Brown’s 4th Birthday Behind Bars Since His Arrest After He Released Video of FBI Agents Requesting He Work as an Undercover Agent on Jan. 6 – Jeremy Brown Did Nothing Wrong Gateway Pundit | Sep. 30, 2024 | Jim Hoft

The arrest was executed by the very same federal agents who were part of an attempt to recruit former Green Beret Jeremy Brown to spy on law-abiding citizens as a paid confidential informant in the weeks prior to January 6, 2021.

MSG (Ret.) Jeremy Brown became a target of the FBI after he released the recording of the conversation he had with the FBI JTTF agents who tried to recruit him. Brown has been a political prisoner of the weaponized U.S. government every day since his arrest. The arrest warrant for misdemeanor trespassing charges–which wasn’t even issued until NINE months after January 6th and TEN months after the attempt was made to recruit him–was executed by the SAME TWO agents who tried to recruit Brown to become a paid confidential informant.

Jeremy’s arrest and the five-and-a-half-hours-long raid on September 30, 2021, took place one day before his October 1st birthday. This year will be the fourth birthday (his milestone 50th!) that American hero Jeremy Brown will spend behind bars.