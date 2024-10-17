Cartoons and Memes

Posted by on

“Well Mr. Walrus it is decision time.”

“Yes I know, nothing lasts forever.”

“Shall we call it the end?”

“I think we should let the people decide.”

“Well the poll is ready and the question to be asked is, Should we end the Cartoons and Memes on Thursday night?”

“We had a good run but fewer and fewer people are voting, so perhaps we can think of something else to interest them.”

“I will miss hosting but I am sure you will find something else for me to do.”

“No worries about that for sure.”

Winner

8.

Should we suspend the Thursday Night Cartoons and Memes?
    • Well we have two days of cartoons and memes and the Thrusday one is getting fewer votes than previously so I want to know if it is worth carrying on with it or trying something else. Choose wisely.

