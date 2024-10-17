“Well Mr. Walrus it is decision time.”
“Yes I know, nothing lasts forever.”
“Shall we call it the end?”
“I think we should let the people decide.”
“Well the poll is ready and the question to be asked is, Should we end the Cartoons and Memes on Thursday night?”
“We had a good run but fewer and fewer people are voting, so perhaps we can think of something else to interest them.”
“I will miss hosting but I am sure you will find something else for me to do.”
“No worries about that for sure.”
Winner
Suspend the what now?
Well we have two days of cartoons and memes and the Thrusday one is getting fewer votes than previously so I want to know if it is worth carrying on with it or trying something else. Choose wisely.
I try to avoid the computer when I’m not at work, so I sometimes miss the weekend cartoons. And brutha, we need all the cartoons and funny meme’s we can get.
IMAO can hardly support your viewing while at work — without your female co-workers joining in.
Where I work, the men look homeless, the women look like men, and the only ones who look like women are men. You don’t want my female co-workers.
Well, unless by “support” you mean heavy lifting. In that case, we’ve got the women for the job.