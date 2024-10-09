Straight Line of the Day: Pro Tip (or Life Hack) … Posted by Oppo on 9 October 2024, 12:00 pm For the kids out there. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Never go to school, your job, or anywhere else if you’re sick with diarrhea just because you want to be a ‘RealTrooper.’
Always… no, never… don’t worry about it – you’ll catch on eventually…
Laugh, and the world laughs with you. cry… and you’ll get a million hits on TicTok…
Trust, but verify…
Something about gas station sushi.