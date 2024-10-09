Welcome to Terrorist McTerrorTown Posted by Oppo on 9 October 2024, 11:00 am Why aren’t there freaking windows in these buildings? OK, who wants to take point? I’ve got this blasted sprained hamstring, you see … Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Why aren’t there freaking windows in these buildings?
Jehovah Witness: “We’ve decided to up our game. Besides, have you ever seen ANY windows on any of our churches?”
Windows are terrible for letting in sunlight and causing glare all.over out screens. Nobody got time for dat.
Also flash-bangs. You can’t toss a flash bang through the window when there are no windows. Do you think we fell.out of the McTerrorist McTree yesterday?
Preacher running out the door with his machine gun/rocket launcher rifle-
“Say hello to my Lil’ Friend all you Heathens”!
Scary place, even the building across the way looks like it’s seen a ghost.
No bullet holes – virgin territory!