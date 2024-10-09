Bond Girlathon : Results 10/2/2024 New Matches 10/9/2024

Another set down and another set up for your votes.
Results
|Cassandra Harris
|No Preference
|Kristina Wayborn
|35
|2
|135
|Tina Hudson
|No Preference
|Tanya Roberts
|84
|1
|126
Grace Jones (May Day) vs Mary Stovin (Kimberly Jones)
Actress: Grace Jones Nationality: Jamaican Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.
VS
Actress: Mary Stövin Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Kimberley Jones was an MI6 agent who assisted Bond in Siberia, on a mission to recover a lost microchip from assassinated agent 003. Bond snowboarded down a mountain to avoid a helicopter and a gang of hitmen skiers. When he got to the bottom, Kimberley was waiting in a boat disguised as an iceberg. Bond pulled out some beluga caviar, a bottle of Vodka and the microchip, mentioning that it would be five days until they reached Alaska.
Fiona Fullerton (Pola Ivanova) vs Maryam d’Abo (Kara Milovy)
Actress: Fiona Fullerton Nationality: Nigerian Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Pola Ivanova was a KGB agent working for General Gogol. She recorded incriminating evidence of Max Zorin, and escaped with a tape of it. Bond had followed her, and a struggle ensued, until they both realized that they knew one another from a prior mission. They went to a spa and spent the evening in a hot tub together. While Bond took a shower, Pola snook out with the tape, only to realize later that Bond had switched it for a fake.
VS
Actress: Maryam d’Abo Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
Kara Milovy was the girlfriend of Georgi Koskov, a traitor playing both sides in the cold war. Koskov pretended to defect to the West, and got Milovy to shoot blanks at him to make it look more real. He knew that she would be assassinated by Bond, who was assigned to protect Koskov. However, Bond noticed she wasn’t a professional, and he didn’t kill her. When Koskov was discovered to be a traitor, Bond met Milovy posing as a friend of Koskovs. He gained her trust and revealed his identity, gaining a brave ally for his mission.