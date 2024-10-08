Swiped Off the Internet: EVs

Some guy on a news forum:

They’ve been looking for a much more ENERGY DENSE battery. There are at least four major conceptual problems with EVs:

1. Energy density — a 700-lb 70 kWh EV battery holds about the same energy as 2 gallons of gas (14 lb).

2. Charging time — pumping 70 kWh into an EV battery takes a long time — dependent, of course, on the available power of the charger and grid. No amount of tinkering with battery chemistry will overcome this problem.

3. Power availability — where does this power come from? The eco nut jobs insist on wind and solar. These are not only intermittent and unreliable. They are extremely capital intensive for the low amount of power generated per dollar spent. The transportation sector of the US economy uses the equivalent power of all of the nuclear plants in the USA combined. Wind and solar cannot match this.

4. COST — EV batteries are extremely expensive and have a relatively short life. Once the virtue signaling morons have all bought theirs, normal car buyers are not interested in buying an expensive impractical vehicle that has a depreciation curve like a rock dropped off a cliff.

There are numerous other issues that the fan boys/ shills try to lie away, but these alone should be enough to turn any sensible buyer away.