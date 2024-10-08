I Don’t Remember: Was There Any Kind of a Story Line to “WKRP in Cincinnati”? Posted by Oppo on 8 October 2024, 3:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It was sort of Gilligan’s Island in Cincinnati, the way I remember it – a bunch of feckless men around Jennifer and Bailey…
Many, many, many liked Bailey. I couldn’t see past Jennifer.
Was there dialog?
But seriously, it was a well-written comedy, and very funny.
“I couldn’t see past Jennifer.”
You mean physically? OK, I buy that…
Well I never metaphysically, but the night is young.
IMAO upper management interviewing intern:
{Oppo strolls into room with bathrobe open, dwarfing building in background}
Mika relinquishes it. “Your turn!”
All I remember is something about The 12th Earl of Drogheda.
I also remember Johnny Fever playing a song by that rock group Sirhan Sirhan.
Well I did learn that turkeys don’t fly.
Never mind that, here’s the lyrics to the closing credits to the show:
“Said to the bartender
Best night I ever had
Singing to the bar
Had a microphone
In her heart
I said goodbye now
I had a bird in hand
I said I’m doin’ good
And put lovin’ in her heart”
And I shant hear any words denying it.
I simply shan-not!
I wondered whatever became of Jennifer.
Went on to be in the Babesleaga…soonish.
One of the best written comedies of the era. And certainly worth a place in the Top 25 of all time.
I highly recommend watching the entire series. While all contained humor some were quite serious in content and execution.,