Uh-Oh. Avoid Grassy Knolls, Moon Nukers, and Starting Your Own Vehicle

Biden-Harris Regime Quietly Amends Directive Against Assassination of Americans

Headline USA | 10/07/2024 | Luis Cornelio

The Biden-Harris administration amended a Bush-era directive against the assassination of Americans as it pertains to law enforcement activities in intelligence collection and national security.

The Defense Department appears to have removed language asserting that “under no circumstances shall any” component or employee of the federal body “engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassination.”

This clear language appeared in the August 2007 version of the directive, which relates to the implementation of former President Ronald Reagan’s Executive Order 12333, originally signed in 1981.

On Sept. 27, 2024, the Defense Department established more vague language, stating that no department “civilian employee or member of the Armed Forces will engage in, or conspire to engage in assassination.”

The “under no circumstances” clause is notably missing, prompting many on social media to sound the alarm about the intent behind the change.