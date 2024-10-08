Uh-Oh. Avoid Grassy Knolls, Moon Nukers, and Starting Your Own Vehicle

Biden-Harris Regime Quietly Amends Directive Against Assassination of Americans
Headline USA | 10/07/2024 | Luis Cornelio
The Biden-Harris administration amended a Bush-era directive against the assassination of Americans as it pertains to law enforcement activities in intelligence collection and national security.
The Defense Department appears to have removed language asserting that “under no circumstances shall any” component or employee of the federal body “engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassination.”
This clear language appeared in the August 2007 version of the directive, which relates to the implementation of former President Ronald Reagan’s Executive Order 12333, originally signed in 1981.
On Sept. 27, 2024, the Defense Department established more vague language, stating that no department “civilian employee or member of the Armed Forces will engage in, or conspire to engage in assassination.”
The “under no circumstances” clause is notably missing, prompting many on social media to sound the alarm about the intent behind the change.
ASSASSIN@TION: Last month the Biden-Harris regime updated the 2007 DoD Directive 5240.01 removing the prohibition, “Under no circumstances shall any DoD Component or DoD employee …

… engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassin@tion.” Under the regime’s new rules the government can target foreign nationals and Americans both here and abroad.
h/t @nataliegwinters
— @amuse (@amuse) October 5, 2024
The amendment was first noted by journalist Ken Klippenstein’s page, KlipNews, which shared the news on X.
Natalie Winters, a journalist and co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, also highlighted the change on X.
“Odd thing to change. Especially stripping the ‘under no circumstances’” …
